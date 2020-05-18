Shirley Joan Lovelace Lawter, age 89 of Murfreesboro, formerly of Smyrna, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born in Woodward, OK to the late Donald and Marguerite McCormick Lovelace. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, William L. Lawter.

Ms. Lawter is survived by her daughters, Karen E. Lawter and Nicole Cutlip and her husband Roger, both of Murfreesboro; and a sister, Donna Mosley of Houston, TX.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mapleview Cemetery. Rev. Marshall Gupton will officiate.

