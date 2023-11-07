Vandy Women’s Basketball Wins by 47 Over Kennesaw State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. November 6, 2023 – The Vanderbilt women’s basketball team set the program record for most points scored in a first half, as the Commodores cruised to a 98-51 victory over Kennesaw State at Memorial Gymnasium in the 2023-24 season opener.

Vanderbilt unleashed an offensive barrage over the first 20 minutes of play against the Owls and never looked back. The Commodores set the program record for most points scored in a first half by scoring 66 points over the first two halves en route to a 47-point victory. The 98 points scored are the most points Vanderbilt has scored in the Ralph era.

A total of nine Commodores scored in the season opener, led by junior Sacha Washington’s 16-point performance. Graduate student Jordyn Cambridge and junior Iyana Moore each took the court for the first time in 592 days after missing the 2022-23 season due to injury. The guards made the most of their return, as each player scored 11 points against the Owls. Cambridge also dished out a game-high seven assists and collected a game-best five steals.

Freshman Khamil Pierre and sophomore Justine Pissott each recorded double-digit points off the bench in their Vanderbilt debut, as Pierre tallied 14 points and six rebounds, while Pissott chipped in 12 points and led the team with three 3-point field goals. Pierre and Pissott were two of six Vanderbilt players who made their program debut against Kennesaw State. Freshman Madison Greene tallied nine points off the bench in her collegiate debut, while graduate student Jordyn Oliver and fellow freshman Aga Makurat each collected eight points in their first career start for Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt shot 47.0% from the field against Kennesaw State, while limiting the Owls to shoot 33.3% from the floor. The Commodores did not allow a 3-point field goal over the final two quarters of play, as Vandy limited KSU to just 25.0% from behind the arc.

Source: Vandy

More Sports News