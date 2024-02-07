Vandy Football Season Tickets Now Available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Season tickets for the 2024 Vanderbilt football season are now on sale. At this time, season tickets may be purchased only by calling the ticket office at 615-322-4653.

The 2024 home slate opens Aug. 31 against Virginia Tech, includes SEC games against Alabama, Texas, South Carolina and Tennessee and nonconference contests with Ball State and Alcorn State.

With seven home games set for FirstBank Stadium, season tickets start at $240. The price per game is a reduction over last season’s six home games.

Click here for complete pricing information and season ticket holder benefits.

Premium Seating

The continued progress of Vandy United will result in new premium seating options at FirstBank Stadium in both 2024 and 2025. This fall, the north end zone field-level seating and terrace seating will be available. Multiple south end zone options will open in 2025.

Click here to learn more about new premium seating spaces.

Fans interested in premium seating, which will be allocated based on priority order, must purchase season tickets by March 1 to participate in the premium seat selection process.

North End Zone (available 2024) Interest Form

South End Zone (available 2025) Interest Form

Season Ticket Renewals

Fans who purchased season tickets last season must renew by March 1 to ensure the same seats and to participate in the upgrade process, which will take place in April.

Questions?

Call the ticket office at 615-322-4653.

