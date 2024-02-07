Are There Several Teams Showing Interest in Acquiring Alex Carrier?

The Nashville Predators have several attractive trade assets for general manager Barry Trotz to sell off a little over a month away from the NHL’s March 8 trade deadline.

Defenseman Alex Carrier is one of those pieces, and his name was recently raised by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman as a possible deadline acquisition for the Edmonton Oilers, who ran off 16 straight wins and have the Vancouver Canucks in their sights as they gun for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

“There have been a lot of rumors about which defensemen they’ve been looking at,” Friedman recently said on “The Jeff Marek Show.” “Who could they be looking [at] … (Philadelphia Flyers defenseman) Sean Walker? Could they be looking at Alexandre Carrier?”

Friedman isn’t the first person to float Carrier’s name in a possible deadline deal. The Athletic’s Thomas Drance also named Carrier as a potential trade target of the Vancouver Canucks, who are also in desperate need of a right-handed defenseman.

Edmonton and Vancouver make sense as possible landing spots for Carrier given both have a need for a puck-moving defenseman to shore up the right side of its blue-line.

Both teams are also up against the cap — Edmonton has $1.34 million in current cap space, Vancouver has just $982,500 — and the Predators could possibly squeeze a better prospect and/or draft pick out of both should they help alleviate some of the financial burden of Carrier’s contract, though either team could try and wait until a little closer to the deadline to acquire Carrier when his cap hit will be approximately $510,752.

Full Story: Nashville Hockey Now

