Tennessee Baseball 2024 Preseason All-America Selections

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – As the 2024 baseball season approaches, a running list of Tennessee players that have earned preseason All-America honors can be found below.

The Vols had five different players earn preseason All-America recognition from the various college baseball media outlets listed below.

NCBWA (Released on Feb. 6)

Link to NCBWA Release

RHP Drew Beam – First Team (SP)

2023 Stats: 17 APP, 17 GS, 9-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 1 CG, 84.1 IP, 23 BB, 88 K, 3 WP, 5 HBP, .267 BAA

RHP AJ Russell – Second Team (RP)

2023 Stats: 24 APP, 1 GS, 2-0, 0.89 ERA, 0.53 WHIP, 30.1 IP, 7 BB, 47 K, 0 WP, 0 HBP, .095 BAA

INF Billy Amick – Second Team (3B)

2023 Stats (at Clemson): 46 GP, 42 GS, .413/.464/.772, 37 R, 69 H, 17 2B, 2 3B, 13 HR, 63 RBI, 129 TB, 13 BB, 7 HBP, 32 K, 2-2 SB

INF Christian Moore – Third Team (2B)

2023 Stats: 63 GP, 61 GS, .304/.444/.603, 66 R, 65 H, 13 2B, 17 HR, 50 RBI, 129 TB, 50 BB, 7 HBP, 67 K, 16-18 SB

Baseball America (Released on Feb. 5)

Link to Baseball America Release

RHP Drew Beam – First Team (SP)

2023 Stats: 17 APP, 17 GS, 9-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 1 CG, 84.1 IP, 23 BB, 88 K, 3 WP, 5 HBP, .267 BAA

1B Blake Burke – Second Team (1B)

2023 Stats: 65 GP, 65 GS, .280/.369/.527, 48 R, 68 H, 6 2B, 3 3B, 16 HR, 43 RBI, 128 TB, 26 BB, 10 HBP, 49 K, 4-5 SB

INF Billy Amick – Third Team (3B)

2023 Stats (at Clemson): 46 GP, 42 GS, .413/.464/.772, 37 R, 69 H, 17 2B, 2 3B, 13 HR, 63 RBI, 129 TB, 13 BB, 7 HBP, 32 K, 2-2 SB

INF Christian Moore – Third Team (2B)

2023 Stats: 63 GP, 61 GS, .304/.444/.603, 66 R, 65 H, 13 2B, 17 HR, 50 RBI, 129 TB, 50 BB, 7 HBP, 67 K, 16-18 SB

D1Baseball.com (Released on Jan. 29)

Link to D1Baseball.com Release

INF Billy Amick – Second Team (3B)

2023 Stats (at Clemson): 46 GP, 42 GS, .413/.464/.772, 37 R, 69 H, 17 2B, 2 3B, 13 HR, 63 RBI, 129 TB, 13 BB, 7 HBP, 32 K, 2-2 SB

RHP Drew Beam – Second Team (SP)

2023 Stats: 17 APP, 17 GS, 9-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 1 CG, 84.1 IP, 23 BB, 88 K, 3 WP, 5 HBP, .267 BAA

INF Christian Moore – Third Team (2B)

2023 Stats: 63 GP, 61 GS, .304/.444/.603, 66 R, 65 H, 13 2B, 17 HR, 50 RBI, 129 TB, 50 BB, 7 HBP, 67 K, 16-18 SB

Perfect Game (Released on Jan. 4)

Link to Perfect Game Release

INF Billy Amick – Second Team (3B)

2023 Stats (at Clemson): 46 GP, 42 GS, .413/.464/.772, 37 R, 69 H, 17 2B, 2 3B, 13 HR, 63 RBI, 129 TB, 13 BB, 7 HBP, 32 K, 2-2 SB

RHP Drew Beam – Second Team (SP)

2023 Stats: 17 APP, 17 GS, 9-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 1 CG, 84.1 IP, 23 BB, 88 K, 3 WP, 5 HBP, .267 BAA

INF Christian Moore – Third Team (2B)

2023 Stats: 63 GP, 61 GS, .304/.444/.603, 66 R, 65 H, 13 2B, 17 HR, 50 RBI, 129 TB, 50 BB, 7 HBP, 67 K, 16-18 SB

The Vols open their 2024 season in Arlington, Texas at the Shriners Children’s College Baseball Showdown presented by Kubota.

The tournament will be held on Feb. 16-18 at Globe Life Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers. UT will square off against Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Baylor. Tickets for the event can be purchased HERE.

The full 2024 schedule can be found HERE.

Source: UT Sports

