Vandy Baseball 2024 Television Schedule Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nine Vanderbilt baseball games will be televised during the 2024 season on the ESPN family of networks.

Vanderbilt will play four contests on ESPN2, four on SEC Network and one on ESPNU. The TV slate begins March 30 against Missouri on SEC Network.

Two of Vandy’s three games against defending national champion LSU will be televised with Game 1 airing on ESPN2 on April 4 and Game 2 airing on SEC Network on April 5. Game 2 of the series at Texas A&M will be televised on SEC Network on April 13.

Games 1 and 2 vs. Florida at Hawkins Field will both be televised. Game 1 on April 18 will be on ESPNU and Game 2 on April 19 will be on ESPN2.

The 2024 Battle of the Barrel against Louisville will be televised on ESPN2 on May 7. Game 2 vs. Tennessee on May 11 will be on SEC Network with the series finale airing on ESPN2.

All other home contests not scheduled for a national broadcast will appear on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt, ranked No. 6 in the D1Baseball preseason poll, begins the 2024 campaign with a three-game home series against Florida Atlantic on Feb. 16-18.

The Vanderbilt baseball program is set to host its annual team banquet Feb. 10 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville. Head coach Tim Corbin will introduce the 2024 student-athletes and staff while also celebrating the program’s accomplishments from the 2023 season and individual award winners from the campaign.

This year’s banquet will also feature the return of a silent auction with more than 10 items available for bidding.

Tickets for the banquet are available by clicking here and can also be purchased at the ticket office in McGugin Center.

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News