Vanderbilt University’s graduate programs showed continued strength in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools rankings.

Vanderbilt Peabody College of education and human development again ranked fifth, while its concentrations in special education and school administration placed first. Vanderbilt School of Medicine maintained its spot as 13th in the nation among research institutions. For the second year in a row, the Vanderbilt School of Nursing master of science in nursing program ranked eighth in the nation. Its doctor of nursing practice ranked seventh and its master’s adult-gerontology, acute care nurse practitioner program rose to a No. 1 ranking.

“Graduate education is a critical focal point for Vanderbilt as we strive to recruit, support and empower exceptional scholars and future leaders,” Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said. “The latest rankings from U.S. News represent our commitment to this goal as we work together as One Vanderbilt to build upon our many proven and existing strengths in this area.”

Five of Vanderbilt’s graduate and professional schools fall within the top 25 of the U.S. News rankings.

“Excellence in graduate education is a vital part of Vanderbilt’s mission and is key to my leadership priorities,” Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs C. Cybele Raver said. “Through a stellar array of masters and doctoral programs, we train the next generation of graduate students as leaders in interdisciplinary research, discovery, innovation and service. I commend the many students, faculty and deans who are so deeply dedicated to this shared endeavor.”

Peabody College continues to hold a top 10 ranking, as it has for more than 25 years. The school’s special education program once again earned a No. 1 ranking, as did its program in educational administration. The programs in policy, education psychology and elementary education all improved their places within the top five, while curriculum and instruction maintained its fifth-place ranking. Higher education administration, secondary education and student counseling also received top 10 rankings.

The School of Nursing adult-gerontology primary care, family and psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner specialties were each ranked No. 2. Its DNP in administration and DNP in leadership each ranked at No. 2 nationally, while the DNP in adult-gerontology acute care was No. 3.

Vanderbilt Law School’s environmental law program ranked No. 7. The school also performed well in business/corporate law at No. 12 and criminal law at No. 14. The law school ranked No. 17 overall.

In addition to maintaining its No. 13 ranking, four of the School of Medicine’s specialty programs placed within the top 20. Internal medicine placed No. 10, anesthesiology came in at No. 12 and the school’s surgery program ranked No. 18. The school also improved its place among private schools in the U.S. News medical diversity ranking No. 17.

Several programs in the School of Engineering improved in the 2023 rankings. The school’s civil engineering program ranked No. 40, materials engineering earned a No. 60 ranking and the environmental engineering program climbed to No. 45.

Graduate programs in the College of Arts and Science made a strong showing. The school’s degree in psychological sciences was ranked No. 12.

The full-time MBA program at Owen Graduate School of Management ranked 25th in the nation. The school continued to demonstrate strong employment results, ranking No. 21 for graduates employed at graduation and No. 18 for graduates employed three months after graduation.

The U.S. News & World Report graduate school rankings, conducted annually, are based on statistics and expert opinions that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research and students. View the complete rankings at the U.S. News & World Report website.