A grand combination of bonafide music lovers, audio geekery, and century-old materials is driving the creation and construction of Madison, Tennessee’s new performance venue, Timberhawk Hall. In other words, the team behind this new endeavor set out to do it right.

Scheduled to open in early 2023, this purpose-built concert hall has been meticulously crafted for the enjoyment of both fans and musicians alike with a world-class sound system, thoughtfully designed artist and crew spaces, and a long-loved Nashville talent buyer filling its schedule. While the finest materials went into building the Timberhawk space, community engagement is the beating heart of the venue’s mission. The venue sourced local talent of all kinds—artists, engineers, makers, hospitality specialists—to make the Timberhawk experience one that will give everyone involved lifelong memories of truly singular concerts and events.

“The most rewarding part of working Timberhawk has been seeing how a project can have the opportunity and the potential to affect the community, and be a part of that community,” President and co-founder Fred Kennedy says. “It’s amazing to see how important that is to the community, and how much they care.” “The intention we have at Timberhawk Hall is to create a dynamic playground for established and emerging artists, where the whole community feels welcome and can share in this live creation with the artists,” Senior Talent Buyer Santo Pullella says. “We hope the fans feel inspired by their experience and take that energy home with them.” Historic Madison, TN, sits a few miles northeast of downtown Nashville. The bustling town—just up the road from arts and music hub East Nashville—is home to local businesses, beloved restaurants, live music and more, with the town’s residential neighborhoods serving as home to many members of the music and arts communities. Nashville’s Mayor John Cooper echoes the feelings of community members, saying, “The Timberhawk Hall project provides a first-class venue that will be enjoyed and appreciated across our community, by residents and visitors alike. I’m grateful to all who have been involved in this important neighborhood investment and excited for its official opening.”

A passion project through and through, Timberhawk Hall is led by brothers Fred, Duncan, and Patrick Kennedy, lifelong music lovers who made sure no detail went unnoticed during Timberhawk’s design and construction processes. The attention to craft and quality is evident across the venue, which features carefully sourced reclaimed timbers from Montana’s Big Timberworks, custom artwork and installations from Nashville artisans and makers, colored art-glass windows designed by Katherine E. Bash and produced from Germany’s internationally renowned glass and mosaic studio Mayer of Munich and much more. The campus also boasts a green beer garden and adjacent two story green room, where artists and their crews can relax and unwind before and after performances.

Maintaining community integrity was central to the development of Timberhawk Hall. Accordingly, Nashville’s Centric Architecture ensured that the main hall—where concerts take place—and its surrounding campus were designed to recall other notable buildings in the Madison area, employing hand-hewn stonework that mirrors the town’s many stone buildings, as well as art and design details that connect Timberhawk to the area’s history as a rail hub.

The name Timberhawk Hall comes in part from those 100-year-old timbers, but also draws inspiration from a chance encounter with nature while the venue was being built; while on site one morning, the site’s General Contractor noticed a hawk perched atop the listening hall’s newly built peak. The hawk continues to visit and has become something of a representation of the spirit of intention for Timberhawk Hall.

Prior to the venue’s grand opening, the Timberhawk Hall team will be supporting sponsors at several festivals throughout the year, starting with MerleFest next week (April 28-May 1st.)

For more information, please visit timberhawkhall.com.