Vanderbilt Baseball 2024 Ticketing Updates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – January 30, 2024 – Partial plans and group tickets for Vanderbilt’s 2024 baseball season are now available to National Commodore Club members and season ticket holders.

New this season will be a series of Triple Crown partial plans, allowing fans to secure a ticket to one game in each of the home weekend series. The Dores have home series against Florida Atlantic, Gonzaga, Illinois State, Auburn, Missouri, Florida, Mississippi State, and Tennessee.

The Home Run Package includes a ticket for Game 1 of each series, the RBI Package includes a ticket to Game 2 of each series, and the Hits Package includes all Game 3’s of each series. Locations will vary each game, and tickets will be delivered to accounts within 24-48 hours before game day.

Tickets can be purchased online at VUCommodores.com or by calling the ticket office at 877-44-VANDY.

Partial plans and group tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, based on availability.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to NCC members and season ticket holders on Feb. 7 and to the general public on Feb. 9, based on availability.

The Dores, who are ranked No. 6 in the D1Baseball Preseason Poll, are coming off a SEC Tournament title in 2023 and will begin the 2024 season at Hawkins Field with a three-game series against Florida Atlantic on Feb. 16-18.

The Vanderbilt baseball program is set to host its annual team banquet Feb. 10 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville. Head coach Tim Corbin will introduce the 2024 student-athletes and staff while also celebrating the program’s accomplishments from the 2023 season and individual award winners from the campaign.

Tickets for the banquet are available by clicking here and can also be purchased at the ticket office in McGugin Center.

Source: Vanderbilt

