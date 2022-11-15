Mark Your Calendar for the Upcoming RCS Magnet School Enrollment Information Nights

There will be a parent information night hosted at each of the schools below. Parents who are interested in applying to the schools for the 2023-2024 school year should attend the meeting if they are seeking more information or wish to apply.

Thurman Francis Arts Academy – Nov. 28 6 p.m.

McFadden School of Excellence – Nov. 29 6 p.m.

Central Magnet School – Nov. 29 6 p.m.

Homer Pittard Campus School – Dec. 1 6 p.m.

Parents interested in enrolling next semester at Rutherford County Virtual School may use the following information to join a virtual meeting on November 21st at 6 p.m.

RCVS Parent Interest Meeting

Interested Applicants for January 2023 and August 2023 Admission

Virtual Meeting

November 21st at 6:00pm

Zoom link: https://rcschools.zoom.us/j/82080229984