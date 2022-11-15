Twin Peaks Opens New Location in Madison

Madison, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Whether you prefer touchdowns on the field or hat tricks on the ice, Twin Peaks Restaurant is the place to score with its newest Nashville-area location in Madison.

Located at 2151 Gallatin Pike, across the street from Rivergate Mall, the nearly 10,000-square-foot lodge opened its doors Monday, Nov. 7 and is the perfect spot to gather and watch the Tennessee Titans hit the endzone or Nashville Predators light up the net.

With 70 TVs situated at every possible angle, best-in-class food, a massive bar with seating for 45 featuring 32 national and local beers on tap, as well as an outdoor patio with a firepit and its own bar, sports fans won’t find a better environment to celebrate a win with friends or family. Groups wanting a more intimate feeling can also reserve the venue’s unique man cave for special events or any big game.

“We’re excited to be expanding our brand in the growing Nashville area,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “With our combination of scratch-made food, ice cold beer and amazing Twin Peaks Girls, there is no better gameday atmosphere and we’re ready to show that to the people of Madison!”

Twin Peaks’ newest Nashville-area location offers more than just traditional draft beer and bar food. In addition to the wide selection of draft favorites, the robust beverage menu has something for everyone, whether you prefer enjoying a rare bourbon, whiskey or tequila poured over a crystal-clear ice ball by the fireplace or a local craft beer served at an ice-cold 29 degrees. Plus, Twin Peaks’ made-from-scratch kitchen is bursting with flavors with items such as hand-smashed burgers seared to order, beer-battered chicken tenders, or artisan-style flatbreads.

Twin Peaks Madison will serve guests from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information on local events and store details, visit https://twinpeaksrestaurant.com/locations/madison .