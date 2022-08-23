United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties Announces the 2022-2023 Catalyst Program Participants Presented by Integrity Eyecare

United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties (UWRCC) announces the 2022-2023 Catalyst Program participants presented by Integrity Eyecare. Program participants were selected based on their interest in community involvement and will begin the nine-month program on Thursday, September 15th.

The Catalyst program’s goal is to train volunteers to serve in nonprofit leadership roles, such as nonprofit boards, in Rutherford and Cannon counties. Participants in the program gather monthly to learn about governance, financial accountability, diversity, equity and inclusion, and more topics as they relate to nonprofit leadership. The program also offers opportunities to connect directly with local non-profits through agency tours and projects.

Ella Weaver, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Programs at your local United Way, is excited about the new cohort and shared some of the benefits participants can look forward to. “Catalyst participants will meet and learn about many nonprofit organizations in our community. Participants will leave the program having identified ways they can make an impact on issues they care about through advocacy, giving, and volunteerism.”

UWRCC is pleased to announce the following 2022-2023 Catalyst Program participants:

Theresa Alley

Rachel Bruce

Kathryn Clark

Carlos Delos Reyes II

Jennifer Foutch

Traci Ginn

Rebecca Goodwin

Dawn Guardalabene

Andra Helton

Briana Henry

Lauren Herald

Sally Hickerson

Jantrice Johnson

Kenzi Keene

Trisha Murphy

Lisa Rosado

Jill Showalter

Meg Van Patten

Ariana Vandenburgh

Fabrienne Wade

Lewis Webb

This year’s United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties’ Catalyst Program is sponsored by Integrity Eyecare. Corporate sponsorship allows UWRCC to further the Catalyst Program’s mission to connect and develop business leaders in the community.

For additional questions about Catalyst, please contact Ella Weaver at [email protected] or (615) 893-7303. Visit yourlocaluw.org/catalyst for more information.