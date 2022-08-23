Tuesday, August 23, 2022
United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties Announces the 2022-2023 Catalyst Program Participants Presented by Integrity Eyecare

United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties (UWRCC) announces the 2022-2023 Catalyst Program participants presented by Integrity Eyecare. Program participants were selected based on their interest in community involvement and will begin the nine-month program on Thursday, September 15th.

The Catalyst program’s goal is to train volunteers to serve in nonprofit leadership roles, such as nonprofit boards, in Rutherford and Cannon counties. Participants in the program gather monthly to learn about governance, financial accountability, diversity, equity and inclusion, and more topics as they relate to nonprofit leadership. The program also offers opportunities to connect directly with local non-profits through agency tours and projects.

Ella Weaver, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Programs at your local United Way, is excited about the new cohort and shared some of the benefits participants can look forward to. “Catalyst participants will meet and learn about many nonprofit organizations in our community. Participants will leave the program having identified ways they can make an impact on issues they care about through advocacy, giving, and volunteerism.”

UWRCC is pleased to announce the following 2022-2023 Catalyst Program participants:

  • Theresa Alley
  • Rachel Bruce
  • Kathryn Clark
  • Carlos Delos Reyes II
  • Jennifer Foutch
  • Traci Ginn
  • Rebecca Goodwin
  • Dawn Guardalabene
  • Andra Helton
  • Briana Henry
  • Lauren Herald
  • Sally Hickerson
  • Jantrice Johnson
  • Kenzi Keene
  • Trisha Murphy
  • Lisa Rosado
  • Jill Showalter
  • Meg Van Patten
  • Ariana Vandenburgh
  • Fabrienne Wade
  • Lewis Webb

 

This year’s United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties’ Catalyst Program is sponsored by Integrity Eyecare. Corporate sponsorship allows UWRCC to further the Catalyst Program’s mission to connect and develop business leaders in the community.

For additional questions about Catalyst, please contact Ella Weaver at [email protected] or (615) 893-7303. Visit yourlocaluw.org/catalyst for more information.

