Experience the beauty and pageantry of a Native American Pow Wow at the 39th Annual WilCo Pow Wow on Saturday, September 24th & Sunday, September 25th at the Wilson County Fairgrounds (945 East Baddour Parkway Lebanon, TN 37087).

Native dancers with colorful regalia; Feel your heart pound to the beat of the drums; visit the authentic Native Arts & Crafts, food booths (enjoy frybread, Indian tacos, Buffalo burgers, etc.)

Great event for the entire family.

Saturday: 10:30 am-9:00 pm Grand Entry at Noon and 6:00 pm

Sunday: 10:30 am – 5:00 pm Grand Entry at 1:00 pm

History:

The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage dreamed of educating his community in Native American culture. This man, Don Yahola, and his family have worked hard to produce an authentic Pow Wow experience that brings awareness to the rich Native American culture and heritage found not only in Tennessee but throughout our nation. The success of the then-named “Mt. Juliet Pow Wow” outgrew its humble beginnings at Suggs Creek Saddle Club in Mt. Juliet and was moved to the Wilson County Fairgrounds in 1991 where we are proud to say we will host the Pow Wow in September of 2020!

The newly re-imagined and re-branded “WilCo Pow Wow” will be bigger than ever this year, featuring over 150 Native American dancers and drummers, authentic Native American food, arts, crafts and entertainment activations such as pottery making, weaving and tomahawk throwing. We are excited to partner with the Wilson County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to reach a wider audience expanding throughout the U.S., and to put our Wilson County Native American history on a nation-wide stage.

Join us as a spectator, a sponsor, a member of our community as we “feel the drums” in an experience unlike any other.

Tickets available at the gate. Cash only. Price below is for one day’s admission.

$10 Adults

$5 Children Ages 6-12 (5 & under free admission)

$5 Veterans and Senior Citizens 65+

