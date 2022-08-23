Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Photo of the Week: August 23, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Photo by Austin Timberlake

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

This week’s photo is from a Nashville SC halftime show at Geodis Park. On Sunday, August 14th, Nashville SC played Minnesota United FC and The Cadillac Three performed live at the break. They are Nashville natives who are known for their songwriting for popular artists such as Tim Mcgraw and their 2016 collaboration with Florida Georgia Line.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

