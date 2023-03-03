U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to Visit Nashville Airport

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Nashville today, March 3.

Secretary Buttigieg will visit Nashville International Airport (BNA) to celebrate the $7 million Airport Terminal Grant that will help BNA improve the main access road.

Mayor John Cooper, BNA CEO Douglas E. Kreulen and other local leaders will be joining Secretary Buttigieg.

The grant was awarded through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Over $22 million has been granted to airports in Tennessee with this round of Airport Terminal funding. In addition to the $7 million going to BNA, Memphis International Airport received $14.8 million and the Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington was granted $1 million.

BNA is also utilizing an additional $8.6 million from the Infrastructure Law to rebuild one of its taxiways.