Two Suspects Shoplift From Murfreesboro Walmart

Detectives need assistance in identifying two individuals who several hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise from Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Pkwy. on November 20, 2020.

The two women went into the toy section and loaded a shopping cart full of merchandise and left the store without paying. They were seen by loss prevention getting into a silver 4-door sedan, possibly a newer model Chrysler or Lexus.

If you can identify these shoplifters, please contact Detective Dominik Riley at 629-201-5613 or email [email protected]