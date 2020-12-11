coronavirus graphic

Here is the latest update on schools that are on temporary distance learning.

On Monday, the following schools are scheduled to reopen to in-person learners:

  • Oakland High School
  • Siegel High School
  • Stewarts Creek High School
  • Smyrna West Alternative School

These schools will remain on distance-learning:

  • Blackman High (reopening Tuesday, Dec. 15)
  • LaVergne Middle (distance-learning all next week)
  • Oakland Middle (distance-learning all next week)

IN SUMMARY:

  • As of Monday, three out of 49 schools will be on distance-learning.
  • Then on Tuesday, two out of 49 schools will be on distance-learning.

You can check for the latest updates on their dashboard here: https://www.rcschools.net/apps/news/article/1259512


