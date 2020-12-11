Here is the latest update on schools that are on temporary distance learning.
On Monday, the following schools are scheduled to reopen to in-person learners:
- Oakland High School
- Siegel High School
- Stewarts Creek High School
- Smyrna West Alternative School
These schools will remain on distance-learning:
- Blackman High (reopening Tuesday, Dec. 15)
- LaVergne Middle (distance-learning all next week)
- Oakland Middle (distance-learning all next week)
IN SUMMARY:
- As of Monday, three out of 49 schools will be on distance-learning.
- Then on Tuesday, two out of 49 schools will be on distance-learning.
You can check for the latest updates on their dashboard here: https://www.rcschools.net/apps/news/article/1259512