Here is the latest update on schools that are on temporary distance learning.

On Monday, the following schools are scheduled to reopen to in-person learners:

Oakland High School

Siegel High School

Stewarts Creek High School

Smyrna West Alternative School

These schools will remain on distance-learning:

Blackman High (reopening Tuesday, Dec. 15)

LaVergne Middle (distance-learning all next week)

Oakland Middle (distance-learning all next week)

IN SUMMARY:

As of Monday, three out of 49 schools will be on distance-learning.

Then on Tuesday, two out of 49 schools will be on distance-learning.

You can check for the latest updates on their dashboard here: https://www.rcschools.net/apps/news/article/1259512