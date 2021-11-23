MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (November 23, 2021) Murfreesboro Police Department investigators are searching for the individual who shattered a glass door and broke into two businesses, stealing several hundreds of dollars in cash on Monday, Nov. 22.

A man was caught on camera breaking a glass door to get into Catfiene Cat, 517 Cason Lane Suite D, around 4:30 a.m. Once inside, he grabs the cash register drawer before leaving the business. The burglar was in and out in only 13-seconds.

MPD officers responded to the business for a burglar alarm, but the burglar was gone.

The unidentified man also broke into the Enchanted Flower Shop next door and stole a cash box and the key to a delivery van.

The burglar was wearing a black hoodie, white mask and carrying a black backpack with white lettering.

If you have information about this crime, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Rutherford County Crime Stoppers. Call 615-893-STOP (7867) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.