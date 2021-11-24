Williamson and Rutherford county athletes have made the final cut for the 2021 Mr. Football award.

At 6A all 3 finalists are from each of these counties. Representing Summit is Keaten and Destin Wade and from Oakland is running back Jordan James. As of now both of these schools are still alive in the playoffs and could potentially face each other in the finals.

Jordan James has committed to play with The University of Georgia next year. The Wade brothers will be attending the University of Kentucky next season.

The Kicker of the Year award finalists are Upton Bellenfant from Stewarts Creek High School and George Laster of Brentwood Academy.

The full list of finalists are:

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Khalik Ganaway, Peabody

De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg

Marquez Taylor, McKenzie

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Cameron Huckabey, Meigs County

Cameron Miller, MAHS

Ty Simpson, Westview

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Caden Buckles, Alcoa

Jacob Dooley, Waverly

Keaton Harig, Loudon

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn

Mason Gudger, Greeneville

Kaydin Pope, Hardin County

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

De’Sean Bishop, Karns

Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central

Walter Nolen III, Powell

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Jordan James, Oakland

Destin Wade, Summit

Keaten Wade, Summit

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Bradford Gaines, DCA

Steele Haynes, USJ

Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy

Langston Patterson, CPA

Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers

Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II

William Riddle, McCallie

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek

Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma

George Laster, Brentwood Academy

The winners will be announced on December 7th at Nissan Stadium and the event will be live-streamed on the Titans website.