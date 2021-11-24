Williamson and Rutherford county athletes have made the final cut for the 2021 Mr. Football award.
At 6A all 3 finalists are from each of these counties. Representing Summit is Keaten and Destin Wade and from Oakland is running back Jordan James. As of now both of these schools are still alive in the playoffs and could potentially face each other in the finals.
Jordan James has committed to play with The University of Georgia next year. The Wade brothers will be attending the University of Kentucky next season.
The Kicker of the Year award finalists are Upton Bellenfant from Stewarts Creek High School and George Laster of Brentwood Academy.
The full list of finalists are:
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg
Marquez Taylor, McKenzie
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cameron Huckabey, Meigs County
Cameron Miller, MAHS
Ty Simpson, Westview
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Caden Buckles, Alcoa
Jacob Dooley, Waverly
Keaton Harig, Loudon
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn
Mason Gudger, Greeneville
Kaydin Pope, Hardin County
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns
Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central
Walter Nolen III, Powell
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Jordan James, Oakland
Destin Wade, Summit
Keaten Wade, Summit
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Bradford Gaines, DCA
Steele Haynes, USJ
Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy
Langston Patterson, CPA
Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers
Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II
William Riddle, McCallie
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek
Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma
George Laster, Brentwood Academy
The winners will be announced on December 7th at Nissan Stadium and the event will be live-streamed on the Titans website.