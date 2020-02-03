In response to the continued growth in the Nashville area, Dowdle Construction Group has announced promotions of four employees. These employees are experienced in communicating with clients and ensuring client satisfaction.

Terry Mulliniks has been promoted to Director of Pre-Construction. Previously an estimator, Mulliniks has more than five decades of experience spanning work with multiple companies on projects valued up to $200 million. Terry works closely with the owner, architect, and project engineers to capture the full scope of work required for each project and manages the process by analyzing the construction documents and subcontractor proposals in order to provide accurate budgets.

John Bruce, Rutherford County resident, is now a Senior Superintendent. He has been in the construction industry for 43 years, most recently a Superintendent at Dowdle. With a passion for training young superintendents and a focus in healthcare construction, Bruce provides direct supervision of foreman, subcontractors and other work-site personnel and leads on-site field administration, assuring each project stays on-time and in-budget.

David Stiles, Rutherford County resident, has also been promoted to Senior Superintendent. He has completed multiple projects with the Army Corps of Engineers and previously held military security clearance working on military bases, including serving as a co-senior project superintendent on the Command and Control Facility at Fort Campbell. Stiles is a certified welder, a certified equipment operator and a Journeyman Carpenter. He is a certified Level 1 Erosion Prevention & Sediment Control Inspector for TDEC.

J. Jeffrey Cricco is now a Senior Project Manager. He is the primary contact for projects performed for the State of Tennessee. Those projects range from of $1 million to $6 million. Cricco is a graduate of Franklin Pierce College with a B.S. in Business Management.

