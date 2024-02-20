TSU Football Finalizes Staff with Two Offensive Additions

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State University football head coach Eddie George has appointed Seth Hestness as Tight Ends and Fullbacks Coach and Dylan Chmura as Offensive line coaches for the upcoming 2024 season.

In addition to the hirings, George promoted third-year linebackers coach Joe Bowden to associate defensive head coach. Bowden has been a mainstay with George since the staff was put together for the 2021 season.

Hestness joins the revamped Tennessee State offensive staff after working alongside the current associate offensive head coach, Tyler Roehl, at North Dakota State University for two years. In 2022, Hestness served as the offensive quality control coach, and in 2023, he took on the role of assistant offensive line coach. Prior to joining the Bison, Hestness had coaching stints at Liberty and Minnesota.

Chmura, the son of Green Bay Packer Hall of Famer Mark Chmura, is tasked with bringing success to the offensive line position. In the previous season, he served as the assistant coach/offensive line and recruiting coordinator at Bemidji State. Chmura has coaching experience at Fresno State, Iowa, and his alma mater Michigan State.

As a player at Michigan State University, Chmura excelled as a tight end and long snapper. He was part of the Big Ten championship teams in 2013 and 2015, contributing to the Spartans’ victories in the 2014 Rose Bowl and 2015 Cotton Bowl. Chmura also participated in the 2016 College Football Playoffs with the Spartans.

Source: TSU Sports

