TRAFFIC 12-2-7,2022 Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

December 1 – 7, 2022

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, excluding weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road, for construction activities.

12/1 – 12/4, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a ramp closure of the I-24 EB exit ramp to Bell Rd. each night to install epoxy overlay.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for paving activities.

The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., EB lanes only, closures to install new snow plowable markers in place of missing markers. One lane will remain open at all times

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

Nightly, 8p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for final striping and scoring.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

12/7, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled.

On-call sign repair/replace

12/1 – 12/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single-right lane closures on I-40 WB for the installation of a extruded panel sign. Lane closure will not be a continuous lane closure, only where needed. MM 192 – 200

12/1 – 12/7 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be single-right lane closures on I-40 EB for the installation of a extruded panel sign. MM 191 – 192 MM 194 – 196



12/4 – 12/7 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be Single right lane closures on I-40 EB for the installation of a extruded panel sign.

MM 198 – 199 MM 200 – 201

12/5 – 12/7, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating double-right and a triple-left lane closure alternating as needed on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. MM 200 – 201



DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from S. Hartman to Smith Co. Line for final pavement markings

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading, signal work and to switch traffic layout. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

MAURY COUNTY, I-65

I65 interchange improvements at SR99 including grading, paving, drainage, signal, light retaining walls.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I 65 NB to perform work to move the NB traffic into the median so that work on Phase 3 of the bridge can begin. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

Daily, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be daytime lane closures both NB and SB for thermoplastic activities. One lane to remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance and preparation for traffic shifts on north side of project, one lane will remain open at all times.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB from MM 55.40 to MM 56.00 for barrier rail installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure for paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.

12/4, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be right lane closures and brief closures of on ramps to Ellington Pkwy in both directions to replace DMSs near Douglas Ave and Trinity Ln. Closures are expected to last no more than 20 minutes.

DAVIDSON/SUMNER CO. SR 386

The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.

12/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m ., There will be right lane closures and brief closures of on ramps to Ellington Pkwy in both directions to replace DMSs near Douglas Ave and Trinity Ln. Closures are expected to last no more than 20 minutes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

The resurfacing on U.S. 431 (S.R. 65) from U.S. 41 (S.R. 11, Dickerson Pike) to south of Seymour Hollow Road.

Daily, 9 A.M. – 3 P.M., There will be a lane closure on Whites Creek Pk from Lloyd Rd to Seymour Hollow Rd for milling.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Trinity Ln from Dickerson Pk to Whites Creek Pk for concrete curb ramp work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized.

MAURY COUNTY SR 99

I-65 interchange improvements at SR 99 including grading, paving, drainage, signal, light retaining walls.

12/5 – 12/7, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 99 for the demolition of phase 3 bridge. Traffic will be open fully each morning.

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31 (S.R. 6) from Frye Rd to the Williamson Co Line, including thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over S.R. 396 (Saturn Pkwy)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 both directions from Crossing Blvd to Fryer Rd for milling and paving operations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Traffic is currently running in its final alignment, there will be temporary lane closures for final phase of construction at various locations throughout the project. Mayhew Road is now open.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, SR 13, SR 48 & SR112

Milling and Paving Operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Blvd) SR 48 (College St.) and SR 112 (North 2nd/University Ave.)

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for striping

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore’s Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project. We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St, West Concord, Wikle Rd and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m ., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

The resurfacing on SR-96 from near Boyd Mill Ave (L.M. 7.86) to Edward Curd Ln (L.M. 13.29).

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure between Main St and I-65 for paving and striping operations.

Nightly, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure between Boyd Mill Ave and Hillsboro Rd (SR-106/US-431) for paving and striping operations.

>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Milling and Paving

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating lane closures in EB lanes from MM 53 – 63.

GILES COUNTY I-65

Repairing hole in bridge deck