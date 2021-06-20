SMYRNA, Tennessee—The Town of Smyrna has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. Smyrna’s report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

“The Town is committed to transparent communication with our community,” noted Smyrna Town Manager Brian D. Hercules. “We commend our Assistant Town Manager and Finance Director Rex Gaither and his department for their diligence, work ethic, and stewardship.”