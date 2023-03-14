Town of Smyrna Plans Roads Closure

Town of Smyrna Contractor is planning a road closure on Wolverine Trail on Monday, March 13th and Tuesday, March 14th from 10:00PM to 5:00AM for road work.

When Wolverine Trail is completed and open on Tuesday at that time Genie Lane will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday night, March 14th and 15th to install a waterline under the road. The map shows the locations of the closures.

Traffic is advised to seek alternate routes during these nights and times. Please allow for extra time and use caution when driving through this area.

If you have any questions please contact Public Works (615) 459-9766.