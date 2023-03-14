WEATHER ALERT 3-14-15-2023 FREEZE WARNING

Another freeze warning is in effect for this evening as winter raises it’s head again. This one will start earlier in the evening.
The good news is we will see a 48-hour warmup, but, then another cold front will bring rain and then frost and probably more freeze warnings this weekend.
Today
Widespread frost before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 46. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Widespread frost after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 24. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Widespread frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph.
Freeze Warning
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 325 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-141600- /O.CON.KOHX.FZ.W.0001.000000T0000Z-230314T1600Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.FZ.W.0002.230315T0100Z-230315T1500Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 325 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees. A hard freeze below 27 degrees will be possible, mainly for locations across Cumberland Plateau Region. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 degrees expected. A hard freeze below 27 degrees will be possible for all of Middle Tennessee. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 11 AM CDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 8 PM CDT this evening to 10 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With such warm temperatures so early into spring plants have begun to bloom. Temperatures will continue to drop below freezing as these early morning hours progress with temperatures finally rising above freezing for entire mid state by 11 AM CDT this morning. Temperatures will once again drop below freezing during early evening hours this evening and remain that way for up to 14 hours through Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.