WEATHER ALERT 3-14-15-2023 FREEZE WARNING

Clark Shelton
Another freeze warning is in effect for this evening as winter raises it’s head again. This one will start earlier in the evening.

The good news is we will see a 48-hour warmup, but, then another cold front will bring rain and then frost and probably more freeze warnings this weekend.

Today
Widespread frost before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 46. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Widespread frost after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 24. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Widespread frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph.

Freeze Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
325 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-141600-
/O.CON.KOHX.FZ.W.0001.000000T0000Z-230314T1600Z/
/O.CON.KOHX.FZ.W.0002.230315T0100Z-230315T1500Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville,
McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville,
Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,
Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown,
Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma,
Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton,
Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
325 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
  as low as 26 degrees. A hard freeze below 27 degrees will be
  possible, mainly for locations across Cumberland Plateau Region.
  For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
  as 20 degrees expected. A hard freeze below 27 degrees will be
  possible for all of Middle Tennessee.

* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 11 AM CDT this
  morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 8 PM CDT this
  evening to 10 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
  sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
  plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With such warm temperatures so early into
  spring plants have begun to bloom. Temperatures will continue
  to drop below freezing as these early morning hours progress
  with temperatures finally rising above freezing for entire mid
  state by 11 AM CDT this morning. Temperatures will once again
  drop below freezing during early evening hours this evening
  and remain that way for up to 14 hours through Wednesday
  morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

 

