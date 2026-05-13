Town of Smyrna Announces Kyle Evans as Town Attorney

The Town of Smyrna is proud to announce the appointment of Kyle Evans, whose distinguished career in law enforcement, legal counsel, and public safety leadership brings decades of experience and service to the community.

Prior to joining the Town of Smyrna, Evans served as Litigation Counsel for Shelter Insurance Company. Before that, he held the position of General Counsel for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and served as Director of Handgun Permits for the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. His legal experience also includes work in private practice and service as a law clerk for Circuit Court Judge Royce Taylor.

Evans began his law enforcement career with the Middle Tennessee State University Police Department in 1999 before joining the Murfreesboro Police Department in 2002. During his tenure with Murfreesboro Police, he served in numerous leadership and operational roles, including police officer, sergeant, department spokesman, and supervisor of accreditation and policy management initiatives.

In addition to his professional experience in law enforcement and the legal field, Evans has contributed to higher education as an adjunct professor of Criminal Justice at both Tennessee State University and Motlow State Community College.

A respected leader in public safety, Evans is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy and the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command.

Evans earned both his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University and received his Juris Doctor from the Nashville School of Law.

“On behalf of the Town, I am thrilled to welcome Kyle Evans to our leadership team. Kyle brings an exceptional combination of legal expertise, law enforcement experience, and a deep commitment to public service. His integrity, professionalism, and proven leadership make him an outstanding fit for our organization and the Smyrna community. We are confident his experience and dedication will serve our citizens well and strengthen our commitment to excellence in public service.”, said Mayor Mary Esther Reed.

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The Town of Smyrna welcomes Evans and looks forward to the leadership, knowledge, and dedication he will bring to the organization and the community.

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