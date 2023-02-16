TORNADO WATCH 2-16,2023

Tornado Watch
TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 39 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 1200 PM CST THU FEB 16 2023 TORNADO WATCH 39 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-005-015-017-021-023-027-031-035-037-039-041-043-047-049- 051-055-061-069-071-077-081-083-085-087-099-101-103-109-111-113- 117-119-125-127-133-135-137-141-147-149-159-161-165-169-175-177- 181-185-187-189-170100- /O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0039.230216T1800Z-230217T0100Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CANNON CARROLL CHEATHAM CHESTER CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DECATUR DE KALB DICKSON FAYETTE FENTRESS FRANKLIN GILES GRUNDY HARDEMAN HARDIN HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MCNAIRY MONTGOMERY MOORE OVERTON PERRY PICKETT PUTNAM ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON $$
We will update throughout the day as we expect watches to be issued around mid-day. For warnings follow us on Facebook and Twitter for your particular county, which can be found below.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Today
Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 69. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 2am. Low around 34. Southwest wind around 15 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.