TORNADO WATCH 2-16,2023

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 39 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 1200 PM CST THU FEB 16 2023 TORNADO WATCH 39 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-005-015-017-021-023-027-031-035-037-039-041-043-047-049- 051-055-061-069-071-077-081-083-085-087-099-101-103-109-111-113- 117-119-125-127-133-135-137-141-147-149-159-161-165-169-175-177- 181-185-187-189-170100- /O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0039.230216T1800Z-230217T0100Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CANNON CARROLL CHEATHAM CHESTER CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DECATUR DE KALB DICKSON FAYETTE FENTRESS FRANKLIN GILES GRUNDY HARDEMAN HARDIN HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MCNAIRY MONTGOMERY MOORE OVERTON PERRY PICKETT PUTNAM ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON $$

We will update throughout the day as we expect watches to be issued around mid-day. For warnings follow us on Facebook and Twitter for your particular county, which can be found below.

