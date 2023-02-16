Man Arrested in Deadly Shooting of Girlfriend in Murfreesboro Apartments

From Murfreesboro Police:

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Violent Crimes Unit detectives are investigating the shooting death of a woman allegedly by her boyfriend on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The boyfriend was later arrested in Kentucky.

The victim, 25-year-old Rebecca Stockton, was found shot to death in the living room of an apartment at the Fortress Grove Apartments on Puckett Creek Crossing around 9:30 p.m. Wed. Stockton was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows there may have been an argument between Stockton and 41-year-old Shaleem Hamilton. Neighbors then heard multiple gunshots.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives were able to develop leads and issued a be on the lookout. A Corbin Kentucky Police Department officer located Hamilton at a gas station in Corbin. He was arrested. Hamilton is charged with 1st-degree murder.

This investigation continues.

Hamilton remains in custody in Kentucky until he can be extradited to Rutherford County.