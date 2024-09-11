Top Stories From September 11, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 11, 2024.
Welcome to our Week 4 High School Football Prediction Survey! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games. Read more
Hurricane Francine is expected to make landfall sometime early evening as a Cat 1 , maybe a Cat 2 over Louisiana. Read more
The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed a single positive measles test of a Tennessee resident who recently travelled internationally, spent time in Kentucky during the infectious period, and is now recovering from the virus. Read more
Junction Liquor Store is hosting its Grand Opening Community Block Party on Saturday, October 5, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Read more
The continuing investigation begun one year ago into the introduction of drugs into Nashville’s jail system has led to a new indictment of five individuals, three inmates, a former Davidson County Sheriff’s Office employee, and a civilian woman, on multiple criminal counts, including conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Read more
