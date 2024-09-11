Top Stories From September 11, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
34

Here are the top stories for September 11, 2024.

1High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 4

Stock Photo

Welcome to our Week 4 High School Football Prediction Survey! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games. Read more

2Hurricane Francine- Impacts on Middle Tennessee

Hurricane Francine is expected to make landfall sometime early evening as a Cat 1 , maybe a Cat 2 over Louisiana. Read more

3Tennessee Confirms First Positive Measles Case In The State Since 2019

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed a single positive measles test of a Tennessee resident who recently travelled internationally, spent time in Kentucky during the infectious period, and is now recovering from the virus. Read more

4Junction Liquor Store in Smyrna Announces Grand Opening Community Block Party

Junction Liquor Store is hosting its Grand Opening Community Block Party on Saturday, October 5, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Read more

5Four Inmates, Two Others Indicted in Jail Fentanyl Death

Emmanual Webb, 30 Devin Popejoy, 28 Charles Kelley, 23 William Sigsby, 28, Joshua Young, 38 Matthew Calhoun, 27, Daniel Prisco, 18 (MNPD)

The continuing investigation begun one year ago into the introduction of drugs into Nashville’s jail system has led to a new indictment of five individuals, three inmates, a former Davidson County Sheriff’s Office employee, and a civilian woman, on multiple criminal counts, including conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here