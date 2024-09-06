Junction Liquor’s Grand Opening Community Block Party Set for Oct. 5

Junction Liquor Store is hosting its Grand Opening Community Block Party on Saturday, October 5, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

This fun-filled event will be at their brand new location at 401 Chaney Rd, off Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna, promises to be a day of celebration, bringing together the entire community for a fantastic time.

Junction has lined up live music, an array of food trucks, a bouncy house for the kids, live music including and Mariachi band and tastings happening all day long. Whether you’re a local, a football fanatic, or just someone looking for a great time, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Adding to the excitement, there will be a football tailgate party where you can cheer on your favorite teams while indulging in great food and drinks!

