Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 26 to July 1.
Cheatham County Source
New Laws That Go Into Effect July 1, 2022
The state approved a $52.6 billion budget for 2022-23 that will go into effect July 1. The budget will include several items meant to ease the financial burdens of state residents, including a one-month sales tax holiday on groceries, waiving the state portion of vehicle registration tag fees for a year, and a one-year broadband tax relief.
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for June 24
This is the Cheatham County Sheriff's Report for June 24, 2022, provided by the Sheriff's Office.
State Fire Marshal’s Office Urges Fireworks Safety Ahead of July 4th Holiday
As Volunteer State residents prepare to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, the Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office ("SFMO") urges Tennesseans to consider the risks to your personal safety, your property, and your finances that can arise from fireworks-related mishaps.
Davidson County Source
Global Retail Operator to Develop High End Luxury Outlet in Nashville
Simon Property Group will develop a high-end luxury Premium Outlet, located in the Nashville metropolitan area in partnership with locally-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners.
Alan Jackson Introduces Silverbelly Whiskey
Country Music Hall of Fame member Alan Jackson is proud to introduce Silverbelly Whiskey, a new premium spirit distilled exclusively for – and hand-selected by – the country superstar.
Victim Identified in Greyhound Bus Fatal Shooting in Nashville
(June 25, 2022) Update: The victim, in this case, has been positively identified as Jami Jamar Bell, 23, of Nashville. The investigation is continuing.
Dickson County Source
Where to See Fireworks in Middle Tennessee This Fourth of July
Are you ready for the Fourth of July? Here are some places you can take the whole family to see fireworks this Fourth of July!
7 Tennessee State Parks to Visit
Tennessee has 56 amazing state parks offering a range of activities from hiking and camping to boating, fishing and biking. Whether you enjoy camping, walking the trails or spending time on the water, Tennessee State Parks has something for everyone.
Bring Your Whole Family to Adventure Science Center on July 4th for Red, White, & Boom
Grab your friends and family and come out for a one-of-a-kind viewing party of Nashville's premier fireworks display at Red, White, & Boom on Monday, July 4, 2022 from 6:30 pm – 10 pm at Adventure Science Center (800 Fort Negley Blvd. Nashville, TN 37203).
Maury County Source
Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for Samuel Q Edwards
UPDATE June 28 – A Nashville arrest warrant charging Samuel Edwards with the attempted murder of Hendersonville Officer Cameron Ferrell has been issued. This photo of Edwards was taken earlier this month after his arrest in Putnam County that involved a crash.
-
Your Ultimate Activity Guide for Fourth of July Weekend
If you are trying to make your plans for Fourth of July weekend, here is a list of events across the area. Grab your family and friends and enjoy an Independence Day celebration, fireworks, a Sounds game or maybe even a Hot Chicken Festival.
Health Inspections: BBQ Joints in Columbia for July 1, 2022
These are the scores for BBQ joints in Columbia Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2022.
Robertson County Source
Get Ready to Move Your Feet at the 2nd Annual Bluegrass Festival in Millersville
Get Ready Millersville!! The 2nd Annual Bluegrass Festival is back and bigger than before on Friday, July 1st at 6 pm at the Millersville Community Center (1181 Louisville Hwy
Millersville, TN 37072)!!
Bridgestone and Tight End University Donate $681,000 to Support Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Bridgestone Retail Operations (Bridgestone), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas celebrated the culmination of a two-week fundraising competition for Boys & Girls Clubs of America in partnership with NFL players from Tight End University (TEU).
Celebrate Our Nation’s Independence at Springfield’s Freedom Fest July 3
The City of Springfield's Freedom Fest, presented by Grace Baptist Church, will take place on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Robertson County Fairgrounds, 4635 US-41. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
Rutherford Source
While Rolling Blackouts Threaten Across U.S., Local Experts Explain Why Middle Tennessee is Not
"You can never say never, but we are very confident TVA – unlike many other U.S. electric providers – will manage through these peak power demands without disruption of service," Jones said. "TVA has hit record peaks for June load, at more than 31,000 MW."
4 Ways to Keep the Pool Clear Without the Pump
Pool maintenance has never been easier with the advancement of built-in technology like pumps and filters. And they're great… until they're not. Let's face it. In Middle Tennessee, weather and other things beyond our control can impact daily life.
-
6 Events Hosted by Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation in July
All MPRD facilities and offices closed on July 4 with the following exceptions: Boro Beach open and Adams Tennis open until 2 pm.
Sumner County Source
Get Ready for Fireworks and Family Fun at Gallatin’s 2022 Independence Day Celebration
Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown is pleased to announce the City of Gallatin will host its 2022 Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks on Monday, July 4th at Triple Creek Park. Festivities start at 3pm with fireworks beginning at approximately 9 p.m. The event also features food trucks, local vendors and activities for children.
Sumner County Man Charged on 2nd Degree Murder in Connection with Fatal Drug Overdose
A three-month investigation into illegal fentanyl sales by Specialized Investigations Division detectives with the Neighborhood Safety Unit, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, resulted in a Sumner County grand jury indictment charging Timothy A. Davis Jr. with two counts of second degree murder for the December 17, 2021 overdose death of Christopher Todd Ellis, 41, in Nashville.
Historic Rock Castle Offers Summer Fun on Grounds
Generations of the Smith Family lived in Historic Rock Castle in Hendersonville, Tennessee for almost 200 years before it was opened to the public for tours in the early 1970s.
Williamson Source
Grab a Meal at this Local Spot Before it Closes
The Cool Cafe, on Hillsboro Rd in Franklin, announced that owner Tim Ness is retiring and Cool Cafe is closing.
Franklin Man Dies in Helicopter Crash in West Virginia
Warren was a Vanderbilt University professor. A statement was released from C. Cybele Raver, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs about Warren's death.
What’s New at The Factory in Franklin?
At the end of May, Holladay Properties released two renderings of plans for the Grand Hall renovation at The Factory in Franklin. As the renovations begin to the property, there are several things to take note of for your next visit.
Wilson County Source
In Case You Missed it: Two Local BBQ Joints Featured by Thrillist as Must-Visit BBQ Eateries
Thrillist released its list of "The 57 American Barbecue Joints You Need to Visit Right Now" which spans from New York to Texas and of course Tennessee.
The Mega Millions® Jackpot Climbs to an Estimated $360 Million
The largest Mega Millions® jackpot since late January will be up for grabs on Friday, July 1 – an estimated $360 million ($199.3 million cash)!
