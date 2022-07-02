Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 26 to July 1.

Cheatham County Source

  • New Laws That Go Into Effect July 1, 2022  
    The state approved a $52.6 billion budget for 2022-23 that will go into effect July 1. The budget will include several items meant to ease the financial burdens of state residents, including a one-month sales tax holiday on groceries, waiving the state portion of vehicle registration tag fees for a year, and a one-year broadband tax relief. Read more.

  • Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for June 24
    This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for June 24, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Read more.

  • State Fire Marshal’s Office Urges Fireworks Safety Ahead of July 4th Holiday
    As Volunteer State residents prepare to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) urges Tennesseans to consider the risks to your personal safety, your property, and your finances that can arise from fireworks-related mishaps. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here