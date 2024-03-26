Top 5 Stories From March 26, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 26, 2024.
A non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his 3-year-old son from his Georgia home was apprehended within 2-1/2 hours Tuesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Read more
These are the health scores for March 19-26, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
La Vergne High School SRO Cody Didier and SRO Jeremy Gregory helped a homeless, 17-year-old student obtain parts for the broken van he lived in, repaired the van and filled it with gas. Read more
Rutherford County Schools (RCS) will be closed on April 8th due to the solar eclipse. Read more
Officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at 5000 Northfield Lane in Spring Hill on Monday. Read more