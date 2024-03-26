Top 5 Stories From March 26, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from March 26, 2024.

1Deputies Arrest Non-Custodial Father on Kidnapping Charge of 3-Year-Old Son

A non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his 3-year-old son from his Georgia home was apprehended within 2-1/2 hours Tuesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Read more

2Health Inspections: Rutherford County March 26, 2024

These are the health scores for March 19-26, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

3La Vergne SROs Help Homeless Student Repair Van That Served As His Home

La Vergne High School SRO Cody Didier and SRO Jeremy Gregory helped a homeless, 17-year-old student obtain parts for the broken van he lived in, repaired the van and filled it with gas. Read more

4Rutherford County Schools to be Closed April 8th for Solar Eclipse

Rutherford County Schools (RCS) will be closed on April 8th due to the solar eclipse. Read more

5Officers Respond to Bomb Threat in Spring Hill

 

Officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at 5000 Northfield Lane in Spring Hill on Monday. Read more

