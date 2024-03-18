Top 5 Stories From March 18, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 18, 2024.
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken will open in Murfreesboro next month! Read more
Police have released body cam footage from March 8 that briefly show Riley Strain walking on Gay Street. Read more
Thomas & Hutton Engineering, of Nashville, Tenn., has earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies’ (ACEC) 57th annual Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) for designing Hangar 692 at Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport in Smyrna, Tenn. Read more
Tennessee Environmental Council and Nissan North America are back to host their second annual Recycling Roundup. Read more
An ongoing joint investigation into a multinational criminal organization linked to human trafficking in Middle Tennessee has led to the arrest of a second person from Murfreesboro. Read more