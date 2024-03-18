Top 5 Stories From March 18, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
0

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 18, 2024.

1Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is Coming to Murfreesboro

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken will open in Murfreesboro next month! Read more

2The Latest on Missing Student Riley Strain

Police have released body cam footage from March 8 that briefly show Riley Strain walking on Gay Street. Read more

3Smyrna/Rutherford Airport Hangar Cited in National Engineering Competition

Photo From Thomas&Hutton

Thomas & Hutton Engineering, of Nashville, Tenn., has earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies’ (ACEC) 57th annual Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) for designing Hangar 692 at Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport in Smyrna, Tenn. Read more

4Recycling Roundup Returns To Nissan Headquarters For Middle Tennessee and Surrounding Residents

Tennessee Environmental Council and Nissan North America are back to host their second annual Recycling Roundup. Read more

5Ongoing Joint Investigation Leads to Human Trafficking Arrest

An ongoing joint investigation into a multinational criminal organization linked to human trafficking in Middle Tennessee has led to the arrest of a second person from Murfreesboro. Read more

