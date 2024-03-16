Recycling Roundup Returns To Nissan Headquarters For Middle Tennessee and Surrounding Residents

FRANKLIN, TN – Tennessee Environmental Council and Nissan North America are back to host their second annual Recycling Roundup. Local residents in Middle Tennessee and surrounding communities are encouraged to bring their hard-to-recycle items to a Roundup coming to Nissan Headquarters on Saturday April 6, 2024, from 9 am to 1 pm. Residents may bring electronics, tires, scrap metal, textiles, mattresses, food and beverage glass bottles, blocks of Styrofoam, pet supplies, and more. Visit tectn.org/nissanroundup for a detailed list of materials that will be accepted at the event, as well as any item limitations.

This event is one of many being organized by Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC), a statewide non-profit organization. TEC’s goal with these events is to reduce illegal dumping and litter across Tennessee, while reducing the public’s reliance on landfills. This event is free and open to all residents, and is made possible through the partnership with Nissan North America. Additional Roundups will take place this year through grant funding with the EPA and TDOT. Stay tuned to TEC’s website and social media channels for the latest information.

Last year’s event brought out 316 residents and collected nearly 33,000 pounds of materials for recycling. “These Roundups make it easy and convenient for residents to recycle,” says Abby Schneider, TEC’s Recycle Tennessee Program Director. “We had such a successful event with Nissan last year and we are thrilled to provide this recycling opportunity to residents again this year,” says Schneider.

When: Saturday, April 6th, 2024, 9 am to 1 pm

Where: Nissan Headquarters, 1 Nissan Way, Franklin, TN 37067

For More Information: www.tectn.org/recyclingroundup