Dobranos Claims ASUN Women’s Tennis Player of the Week Title

March 13, 2024 – Lipscomb women’s tennis senior Sasha Dobranos earned the nod for this week’s ASUN Women’s Tennis Player of the Week title as announced by the league office on Wednesday afternoon. Dobranos earned the honor after picking up two wins in the Bisons’ first ASUN match of the season on Monday,

Lipscomb’s squad opened their 2024 ASUN season on Monday with a faceoff against FGCU in Fort Myers, Fla. and the Bisons took home a 5-2 win over the Eagles to begin their conference season in style.

After a big non-conference effort from the squad, Dobranos continued to lead the Bisons well. She teamed up with Rut Galindo on court two to clinch the doubles point and give the Bisons the early lead in the matchup.

In singles play, Dobranos engaged in a three-set battle at the top spot with the Eagles’ Fanny Norin and came away with a huge 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win to push the Bisons past their 4-2 clinch score to a 5-2 victory to begin their ASUN campaign.

With the win, Dobranos moves to 8-3 on the season in singles play and is undefeated in doubles play when teaming up with Galindo.

Monday’s 5-2 win pushes the Bisons up to a 9-2 record so far this season, the squad’s best mark through the first 11 games of the season in program history.

Source: Lipscomb

