Top 5 Stories From Dec 28, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
5776

Here’s a look at the top stories from December 28, 2023.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 New Year’s Eve Events Happening This Weekend

Looking for something to do this New Year’s Eve Weekend? Here are five events happening in Rutherford County. Read more.

2Ribbon Cutting: Gethsemane Cardiovascular Clinic in Murfreesboro

Gethsemane Cardiovascular Clinic
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

Gethsemane Cardiovascular Clinic held its ribbon cutting for its location on November 13, 2023, at 529 Brandies Circle Ste. A in Murfreesboro. Read More.

3Christmas Tree Recycling Available at La Vergne Public Works Facility

The La Vergne public works department is once again accepting live Christmas trees following the holiday season. Read More.

4Murfreesboro Driver Services Center Reopening After Remodel

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Murfreesboro Driver Services Center, located at 1035 Samsonite Boulevard, which closed for a planned remodel in September, will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Read More.

5Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 30, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 25-30, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Read More.

