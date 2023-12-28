Top 5 Stories From Dec 28, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from December 28, 2023.
Looking for something to do this New Year’s Eve Weekend? Here are five events happening in Rutherford County. Read more.
Gethsemane Cardiovascular Clinic held its ribbon cutting for its location on November 13, 2023, at 529 Brandies Circle Ste. A in Murfreesboro. Read More.
The La Vergne public works department is once again accepting live Christmas trees following the holiday season. Read More.
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Murfreesboro Driver Services Center, located at 1035 Samsonite Boulevard, which closed for a planned remodel in September, will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Read More.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 25-30, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Read More.