Top 5 Stories From Dec 26, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from December 26, 2023.

1Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through December 30, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 25-30, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Read More.

26 Places to Go Ice Skating 2023

photo by Kelli McClintock/Unsplash

 

Looking to start a new holiday tradition or continue one of ice skating? Here are six places where you can go ice skating. Read more.

3Ribbon Cutting: The Dutton Luxury Apartments in Murfreesboro

The Dutton Luxury Apartments
Photo from Rutherford Chamber

 

The Dutton Luxury Apartments held its ribbon cutting for its location on November 8, 2023, at 1345 Wenlon Drive in Murfreesboro. Read More.

4Coming to Disney Plus January 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Read More.

5Tennessee State Parks Offering First Day of 2024 Hikes

photo: Tennessee State Parks

 

Tennesseans can launch their New Year’s resolutions for healthy lifestyles with one of the free guided hikes on New Year’s Day at Tennessee State Parks throughout the state. Read More.

