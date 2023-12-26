Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2024 MLS Regular Season Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | NEW YORK (Dec. 20, 2023)– Nashville Soccer Club, in conjunction with Major League Soccer, announced today the Boys in Gold will kick off their 2024 MLS Regular Season at GEODIS Park Sunday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. CT against the New York Red Bulls. The club will conclude its regular season at the Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Oct. 19 during Decision Day.

Single-game tickets will go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. CT on Jan. 10. Current Season Ticket Members and Next Act Members will have access to an exclusive 24-hour sale window starting at 10 a.m. CT on Jan. 9.

With Season Ticket Memberships sold out for the 2024 season, Nashville SC fans can now join the Next Act waitlist, a benefit program in which in addition to being first in line when season ticket memberships become available, members receive the following benefits:

Season Ticket Waitlist: Priority access to purchase season ticket memberships when they become available

Pre-Sale Opportunities: Early access to tickets for Nashville SC matches, including regular season, playoffs, Leagues Cup, and Concacaf Champions Cup, as well as pre-sale opportunities for select GEODIS Park events when available

Dedicated Ticket Link: The ability to purchase single-match tickets through FEVO, saving on added fees

Merchandise Offers: Special offers on select merchandise items, along with an exclusive patch for all Next Act members. Patch available for in-person pickup only

Special Events*:* Invitation to select special member -only events throughout the year

Auto Renewal: Automatic renewal of Next Act membership on Feb. 1, 2025

MLS key dates for the 2024 season are listed below:

Season/Home Opener (Sunday, Feb. 25): Nashville SC welcomes the New York Red Bulls to GEODIS Park at 4 p.m. CT

Bye Week (April 13)

Rivalry Week (May 11 to 18): Nashville SC hosts Atlanta United FC Saturday, May 18 at 12:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park

All Star Skills Challenge in Columbus, Ohio (Tuesday, July 23)

2024 MLS All Star Game in Columbus, Ohio (Wednesday, July 24)

Leagues Cup (July 26 to August 25): Schedule TBD (No regular season MLS matches will take place through Leagues Cup Semifinals)

Decision Day (Saturday, Oct. 19): Nashville SC visits the Chicago Fire FC to conclude Club’s regular season

In addition to the 2024 MLS Regular Season, Nashville SC will participate in the Concacaf Champions Cup starting with the first leg of Round One on Feb. 22 at Moca FC in the Dominican Republic. The second leg against the Dominican champions will take place at GEODIS Park on Feb. 28.

A full breakdown of Nashville SC’s 2024 MLS schedule, including the two legs of Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup, can be found below. View full schedule on our website here.

*Schedule subject to change

Source: Nashville SC

More Sports News