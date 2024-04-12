Top 5 Stories From April 12, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
6

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 12, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2Traveling Minister, Wife Indicted in Murfreesboro Child Rape Case

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

April 12, 2024 – Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Special Victims Unit (SVU) detectives are encouraging any potential victims to come forward in the child rape case of a traveling minister. Read more

3Cicada Brood XIX Arrives in Tennessee This Spring

Map provided from US Forest Service via vox.com.

They’re ugly and ooky, and their beady red eyes are spooky. Yep, they’re coming. Read more

4Nashville Zoo’s Tiger Cubs Can Now Be Seen at Tiger Crossroads Exhibit

L to R – Kirana, Bulan, Zara (Photo: Nashville Zoo)

The Nashville Zoo’s three tiger cubs can now be seen at Tiger Crossroads! Read more

5Rocky Fork Middle Band Director Named Outstanding Middle School Music Teacher of the Year

Reggie Coleman (Photo: Rutherford County Schools)
Reggie Coleman (Photo: Rutherford County Schools)

Rocky Fork band director and music teacher Reggie Coleman has been named the Outstanding Middle School Music Teacher of the Year by the Tennessee Music Education Association. Read more

