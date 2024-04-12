Top 5 Stories From April 12, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 12, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
April 12, 2024 – Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Special Victims Unit (SVU) detectives are encouraging any potential victims to come forward in the child rape case of a traveling minister. Read more
They’re ugly and ooky, and their beady red eyes are spooky. Yep, they’re coming. Read more
The Nashville Zoo’s three tiger cubs can now be seen at Tiger Crossroads! Read more
Rocky Fork band director and music teacher Reggie Coleman has been named the Outstanding Middle School Music Teacher of the Year by the Tennessee Music Education Association. Read more