Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 29, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from May 29, 2023.

1Murfreesboro Fire Responds to Blaze at Plaza Near Stones River Mall

Photo: Murfreesboro Fire Department
Photo: Murfreesboro Fire Department

 

MFRD crews were dispatched to a commercial fire at 207 Stones River Mall Blvd on Friday May 26, 2023 around 11:20 a.m. Read more.

2Murfreesboro Little Theatre Taking New Play to NYC

Murfreesboro Little Theatre Logo

Murfreesboro Little Theatre (MLT), one of the oldest community theaters in Tennessee, will be taking a show on the road to New York City in June. The 503c3 organization will be producing “This House is Not a Home” by Kyle Thomas for the Rogue Theater Festival. Read More.

3Franklin Detectives Looking for Man Who Sexually Groped 14-year-old in Movie Theater Men’s Room

Police have new information on Friday's assault of a 14-year-old at a Franklin cinema. Detectives say the assault occurred in the men's restroom at the AMC Thoroughbred 20

 

Police have new information on Friday’s assault of a 14-year-old at a Franklin cinema. Read more.

4Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through June 3, 2023

Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through June 3, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 29 through June 3, 2023. Read more.

5Nashville Restaurant Named One of the Best Vegan Restaurants in the U.S.

Big 7 Travel released its annual list of The 50 Best Vegan Restaurants in the World and a Nashville restaurant made the list. Read more.

