Franklin Detectives Looking for Man Who Sexually Groped 14-year-old in Movie Theater Men’s Room

Police have new information on Friday’s assault of a 14-year-old at a Franklin cinema. Detectives say the assault occurred in the men’s restroom at the AMC Thoroughbred 20 and was sexual in nature. The suspect first approached the teen and his friends at the concession stand where he engaged them in small talk, and later followed them into the theatre.

When the victim got up and went to the restroom, the suspect followed him in. A short time later the suspect sexually groped the teen. When the teen ran from the restroom and back to his friends, the suspect left the cinema.

The black male suspect’s shirt in this photo is pink. He had a goatee and his hair was in braids.



You are urged to call Franklin Police if you have any information about the suspect: (615) 794-2513.

There is a cash reward for information, with an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000, or click here to submit an anonymous eTip