Nashville Restaurant Named One of the Best Vegan Restaurants in the U.S.

Big 7 Travel released its annual list of The 50 Best Vegan Restaurants in the World.

Out of the 50 restaurants on the list, one Nashville restaurant made the list. The list features restaurants from almost every continent.

Southern V in Nashville made the list, coming in at number 30. Big 7 Travel has this to say about the vegan restaurant, “If you ever find yourself in Nashville, make sure to stop by The Southern V, a vegan restaurant that serves up the best of Southern comfort food.”

They continued, “Don’t let the lack of meat fool you; they’ve managed to replicate the flavour and texture of classic Southern dishes perfectly. From crispy fried chick’n to juicy BBQ jackfruit nachos, there’s something for every comfort food lover. And let’s not forget about the drinks – they have a fantastic selection of craft cocktails and local beers to wash it all down.”

Southern V is located at 1200 Buchanan Street. Hours of operation are Thursday -Friday, 10 am – 2:30 pm, and Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 3:30 pm.

See the complete list here.