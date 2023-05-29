Murfreesboro Fire Responds to Blaze at Plaza Near Stones River Mall

MFRD crews were dispatched to a commercial fire at 207 Stones River Mall Blvd on Friday May 26, 2023 around 11:20 a.m.

Battalion Chief Jamie Bigelow said “On arrival, fire crews found the roof on fire above a business that is under a major remodel.

Crews from Ladder 4, Ladder 2, and Rescue 4 extinguished the roof fire while crews from Engine 7, Engine 9, and Rescue 1 checked for fire extension into the building.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire contained to a small area. No injuries were reported.