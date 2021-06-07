NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings
Oct 18, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) looks on during warm-ups before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans traded for seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Doing so vaults Tennessee into immediate Super Bowl contention.

Watch out, Tampa Bay and Kansas City.

An offense that features a 2,000-yard rusher in Derrick Henry and a premier pass catcher in A.J. Brown just added Jones, one of the most prolific players at his position in NFL history. According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans deal for Jones sends the Atlanta Falcons a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 fourth-round pick. Tennessee gets a sixth-rounder in 2023 along with the two-time First Team All-Pro.

Jones comes in at age 32 and off an injury-plagued season that saw him only appear in nine 2020 games. Still, in those contests, Jones produced 16 plays of 20+ yards and two of more than 40+. There is nothing on tape that indicates the former Falcon has depreciably taken a step back.

Financial moves the Titans will need to make to get Jones’ $15.3 million salary on their books remain to be seen. But, for now, the Titans are set to contend with any team in the National Football League.

