Obituary for Stella Louise Gray

Stella Louise Gray went to be with her Lord on June 4, 2021 at 8:40 AM. She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked at Bridgestone alongside her best friends. Stella was a faithful member of The River at Smyrna, TN.

Stella was preceded in death by her parents Jesse Allen Bly and Nora Frances Bly, a son, Claypool Climer, and a daughter Lisa Moreau. She is survived by her husband, Rowland G. Gray; sons, Frankie Climer, Thomas Climer, wife Melissa, and Scottie Climer; daughters, Genita Martin (Tooter), Dawn Gray Giani, and Gena Gray; grandchildren, Lauren Marshall, Kyle Marshall, Nick Climer, Micaela Climer, Brittany Brown, Hailee Clemons, Kelly Mayes, Dior Giani, Brittney Eden, Melissa Kellett, Jess Kellett and Ricky Kellett; and several great-grandchildren; sister, Anita Dietz.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday, June 7, 2021 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Life Point Church in Smyrna, TN with Pastor Aaron Minick, Pastor Johnny Minick, and Pastor Thomas Climer officiating. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN with family and friends.

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com


