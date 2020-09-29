Following their game Sunday, the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings have suspended in-person team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests among the Titans organization, reports Nick Shook with nfl.com.

The Vikings hosted the Titans Sunday. Three Titans players and five personnel have tested positive. The Vikings haven’t had a reported positive test, adds Shook in his report.

The Titans and the Vikings have closed their facilities. ESPN reports that the Titans’ facility is closed until Saturday.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the league and NFLPA said in a joint-statement. “All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”

The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, while the Vikings play at the Houston Texans.