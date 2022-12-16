Three Drivers Cited in School Bus Safety Traffic Enforcement

From Murfreesboro Police

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – (December 16, 2022) Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers cite three drivers who drove pass a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.

The drivers were charged with failure to stop for a school bus stop sign.

“The drivers blatantly disregarded the stopped school bus putting children in danger,” Walker said. “The only way this enforcement would have been successful if everyone observed the law, and we didn’t write any citations or stop one car.”

Promoting school bus safety for bus drivers and students was the focus of the school bus safety event yesterday sponsored by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force.

Murfreesboro Police Lt. Greg Walker rode a school bus looking for drivers who did not stop when the school bus stop sign is extended and the red lights on the bus are flashing. Officers were following the bus or waiting on side streets in case there were any violators.

Walker said the task force will conduct another school bus safety traffic operation after the first of the year.

“We want to remind people to slow down, buckle up, stay off the phone and pay attention to what’s going on around them especially when children are present,” Walker said.

