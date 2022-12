Champy’s Chicken held its groundbreaking on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 835 Isabella Lane in Smyrna.

“A TASTE OF THE SOUTH All our food is famously good, not just our fried chicken. From Mississippi Delta Homemade Hot Tamales to Half a Chicken Plate, every plate and basket is made fresh to order and is delivered piping hot.”

Champy’s Chicken

835 Isabella Lane

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 479-7740

Facebook