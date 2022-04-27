From our partners at Cloud Nine Magazine

As the weather warms up and things begin to bloom back to life, springtime in Denver is something that provides amazing experiences both indoors and outdoors. We have gathered our must-do activities for Spring Break in Denver, Colorado.

Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge

Located 10 minutes Northeast of Downtown Denver, the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge is a 15,988-acre National Wildlife Refuge located on the grounds of the former Rocky Mountain Arsenal, a former United States Army chemical weapons manufacturing facility. Today, it houses more than 300 species of wildlife that visitors can glimpse during a guided tour.

Larimer Square

Denver’s urban shopping district, known as Larimer Square, is an area where you will find boutiques, unique stores and small eateries that serve first-class food. Discover Comedy Works Downtown, named one of the top five comedy clubs in the country by USA Today for a night of drinks and laughter. If dancing and live music are what you’re looking for, Larimer Square also offers an assortment of cocktail lounges, dance clubs and live music venues.

Tours

The Mile High City offers many self-guided walking tours in addition to long-day excursions to the Rocky Mountains. What type of tours will you discover?

The Public Art Walking Tour features murals, sculptures and other forms of public art scattered throughout the city.

features murals, sculptures and other forms of public art scattered throughout the city. Brewery Tours will give you a behind-the-scenes look at Denver’s booming beer scene to include the world’s largest single-site brewery in the world as well as specialty breweries.

will give you a behind-the-scenes look at Denver’s booming beer scene to include the world’s largest single-site brewery in the world as well as specialty breweries. If tales of crime and history are your idea of a good time, take the Banjo Billy’s Bus Tour. You will discover local history and trivia while relaxing in a recliner or saddle as the bus rolls through the heart of Denver.

For more fun things to do in Denver this Spring, scan our QR code!