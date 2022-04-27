Eighteen teachers from Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) received their Tennessee Employment Standard for Gifted Teaching on April 23 after completing the Middle Tennessee State University/Murfreesboro City Schools Gifted Academy. Since its inception in 2015, 186 teachers have graduated from the academy.

The Gifted Academy, sponsored by The Jennings and Rebecca Jones Foundation, MTSU and MCS, aims to expand gifted education programs by equipping teachers with tools to identify and engage gifted students. The program presents teachers with advanced training to assist in planning higher level thinking activities and detailed tasks for gifted learners.

The 2022-23 Gifted Academy Cohort Graduates are: Michael Hebron, Marina Dupes, Christina Barnes, Kaitlyn Campbell, Charlotte Young, Crystal Landis, Nicole Jones, Kristin Bowers, Megan Mayton, Jennifer Beets, Amber Robinson, Katherine Tennant, Deming Wehby, Janice Michelle Grande, Alexandria Thornton, Emma Arnette, Kayla Stephens, and Kelsey Faye Bond as well as James Scannell from RCS.

“MCS is committed to ensuring all students receive daily instruction designed to meet their individual needs, and our Gifted Academy plays a crucial part in helping us achieve this. By providing this opportunity to our teachers, we are not only helping ensure our high-achieving students have their unique learning needs met, but we are also preparing our staff to better instruct all learners,” says Dr. Trey Duke, Director of Schools. “We are proud of this work, and we believe it is yet another example of Murfreesboro City Schools leading the way.”

The Academy allows classroom teachers to participate in professional development to learn additional approaches of delivering instruction to address the unique needs of advanced students. Additionally, MCS has Gifted Specialists working in the schools with teachers and parents to assure that gifted and talented students are connecting to thought-provoking learning experiences.

Murfreesboro City Schools is a district of thirteen schools committed to the academic and personal success of each child.